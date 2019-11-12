Today’s Dish: Disney Plus streaming service is here

The new offerings on the Disney Plus streaming service include “Lady and The Tramp.”

It will feature classic movies, shows and documentaries. Programming will also include Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel films.

Disney Plus is available in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands and costs $6.99 a month.



Analysts now predicting the service will have 75 million subscribers within five years.

Ricky Gervais will host Golden Globes for a fifth time. The British comedian previously hosted the event from 2010 to 2012 and returned for the fourth time in 2016.

The 77th Golden Globes will air on January 5. Gervais’ return seems to run counter to other prominent awards shows that have ditched a host entirely.



The Academy Awards went without a host for the first time in 30 years in February after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down.

The Emmy Awards also went without a host for the show in September, marking the first time in 16 years that no one was tapped to do the honors.

During the Final Jeopardy round, contestant Dhruv Gaur used his opportunity to answer the clue to spread some love for the longtime game show host.

“Did you come up with the right one? No?” Trebek, 79, asked Gaur as his answer to the final clue appeared on the screen.

“What is we love you Alex,” Trebek read aloud. “That’s very kind, thank you.” Trebek saw that Gaur gave up nearly all of his remaining $2,000 on the incorrect answer.

“Cost you $1,995. You’re left with five bucks,” Trebek said, seemingly holding back tears of gratitude for the kind words.