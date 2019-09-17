Today’s Dish: Downtown Hartford transforms into Lifetme Christmas movie

A Christmas movie that will air on Lifetime is being shot in Connecticut. The movie transformed Pratt Street into a winter wonderland.

The movie is called “Rediscovering Christmas.” It tells the story of a woman named Mia — a window-dresser for a big city department store.

You can see these scenes for yourself around the holidays; “Rediscovering Christmas” airs on Lifetime December 15.

A woman’s bizarre dream becomes all too real when she swallows her engagement ring while sleeping!

Jenna Evans says it started with a vivid dream about being on a hijacked train. In it, her fiance told her to swallow her ring, so she did.

After a quick medical procedure, the bride-to-be was reunited with the ring. And now, she says, she takes it off before going to bed. The couple will get married in May.

You may soon be able to plan a vacation in space. The Gateway Foundation released the design for its space hotel this week.

It looks like a rotating wheel and includes 24 modules that orbit earth. The wheel’s rotation would create simulated gravity. The hotel off the ground by 2025.

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 28 premiered Monday. James Van Der Beek tangoing to the top of the leader board. Sailor Brinkley cook stepping into her model mom’s dancing shoes.