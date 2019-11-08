Breaking News
Today’s Dish: Fantasy of Lights

Today's Dish
Posted:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is gearing up for a holiday tradition.

Lighting up Lighthouse Point Park in New HavenFantasy of Lights  has been a holiday tradition for 25 years.

You can drive through the park Friday, November 15 to Tuesday, December 31. News 8 is proud to be a sponsor.

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is making its way to New York. The Norway Spruce is 77 foot and 14 ton tree. The tree lighting is set for December 4.

Amity High School in Woodbridge is going against Hamden on their home turf for the High School Game of the Week Friday night.

