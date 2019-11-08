Today’s Dish: Fantasy of Lights

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is gearing up for a holiday tradition.

Lighting up Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven, Fantasy of Lights has been a holiday tradition for 25 years.

You can drive through the park Friday, November 15 to Tuesday, December 31. News 8 is proud to be a sponsor.

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is making its way to New York. The Norway Spruce is 77 foot and 14 ton tree. The tree lighting is set for December 4.

