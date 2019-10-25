Breaking News
Boys and Girls Club of New Haven to remain open
Live Now
Officials say Boys & Girls Club of New Haven will remain open

Today’s Dish: Game Of The Week: Shelton vs. Xavier

Today's Dish
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday night lights will shine bright for Friday’s Game of the Week.

Everyone voted on the game and the winner is a rivalry matchup between Shelton at Xavier. Xavier students showed up Friday morning fired up for tonight’s matchup.

Whoopi Goldberg will reprise iconic ‘Sister Act’ role in the musical’s London revival. The 63-year-old is set to return to the convent again as Deloris Van Cartier.

That’s the character she played in the 1992 hit film ‘Sister Act.’ The Oscar-winning actress will also produce the musical as she did the first time around. The show will run from July 29 to August 30, 2020.

Get ready to indulge on some not-so-healthy food. October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day.

There are so many greasy choices like French fries, fried chicken, nachos, burgers, pizza and onion rings.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.