1  of  2
Breaking News
Hartford Police: Man shot on Main Street, Mahl Avenue Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Today’s Dish: Happy 7/11 Day!

Today's Dish
Posted: / Updated:

Get your free Slurpee at 7-11 stores on July 11. That’s how 7-Eleven is celebrating until 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Avocados cost way more than they did a year ago. Analysts attribute the spike to growing global demand and a natural seasonal dip in production in Mexico and California.

Prices are expected to drop in a month when production in Mexico ramps back up.

Bentley is celebration their 100th birthday with new EXP 100 GT concept car. It has an autonomous driving mode, a digital personal assistant and 6,000 LED lights in its grille.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen
Senior Spotlight
Smart Money Tips
Special Family Moments

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.