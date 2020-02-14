Today’s Dish: Happy Valentine’s Day!

On Valentine’s Day, shoppers are expected to spend more than $27 billion, averaging out to a little over $196 a person.



According to WalletHub, roughly 31 percent of people expect their Valentine to spend at least $50 on a gift.

More than 4 in 10 people would also break up with their significant other if he or she spent irresponsibly.

There are certainly some gifts you don’t want to get your significant other. Here’s a look of some of the least-desired gifts:

24%: Tools

24%: Gym Membership

19%: Sporting Equipment

16%: Kitchen Appliances

15%: Cheesy Stuffed Animal

If you’re looking for love and connection, let’s face it you might turn to social media and dating apps to find new people to meet.



There are more than 1,500 dating apps or websites out there. 59 million Americans are currently using these apps.

According to WalletHub, 22 percent of engage couples reported meeting their significant other through online dating. On Valentine’s Day, there’s a 20 percent rise on Tinder.

You also see a 20 percent increase in new Match.com profiles the week after Valentine’s Day. Nine million marriage proposals will happen today.

Regardless of whether or not you celebrate Valentine’s Day, we’re pretty sure you still have a favorite romantic comedies that you love to curl up on the sofa and watch.

A study from Comparitech explores the most popular ones in each state using data from Google Trends.

You might be interested to know Connecticut’s favorite is ‘Pretty Woman.’ It came out in 1990. You can say this movie this a modern update on Cinderella with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.