1  of  4
Breaking News
Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination Deceased body found in Naugatuck River Southington fire crews battle structure fire on Clark Street Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Today’s Dish: Hartford Yard Goats welcomes one millionth fan

Today's Dish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Dunkin’ Donuts Park reached a huge milestone. On Saturday, their one millionth fan walked the gates to the park in Hartford.

Chris Bruff grew up in Bloomfield. It was the Bruff family’s first time at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Chez Reavie wins Travelers Championship on Sunday. This was Reavie’s second PGA tour victory and his first since 2008.

Flying Wallendas Nik And Lijana safely crossed each other 25 stories above Times Square on a high wire.

‘Toy Story 4’ tops the weekend box office bringing in $118 million. The best bow of any of the films in the franchise’s 24-year history and the fourth-largest opening ever for an animated film.

‘Scamp The Tramp’ took top honors at the 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest in California.

The goal of the annual competition is to bring attention to the needs of rescued dogs. Scamp and his owner won a trophy, a $1,500 prize and a trip to New York.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen
Senior Spotlight
Smart Money Tips
Special Family Moments

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.