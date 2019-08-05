Today’s Dish: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ leads at the box office

Today's Dish


‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ rakes in more than $180 million in its worldwide debut.

The movie is the first spinoff in the ‘Fast & Furious’ universe starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Atatham.

A big congratulations to Former New England Patriots Cornerback Ty Law. He was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame over the weekend.

Experts say July was slightly hotter than July 2016, which held the previous record.

Oscar Mayer debuting a hot dog-flavored ice cream sandwich this month.

It features a cookie bun with ‘hot-dog sweet cream’ and candied hot dog bits. This dog includes a spicy dijon gelato.

It’s It’s National Oyster Day! There are more than 100 species of oysters.

More oysters are produced in the Chesapeake Bay than in any other body of water in the world.

Nearly two billion pounds of oysters are eaten annually around the world. Only one out of 10,000 oysters produce a pearl.

A French inventor Franky Zapata flies a hoverboard across the English Channel.

