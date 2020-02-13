Today’s Dish: It’s Galentine’s Day!

It’s a day to grab your best friends and celebrate your friendship ahead of the Valentine’s Day holiday tomorrow.

You can make a reservation at a fancy restaurant, make a group mani-pedi appointment, or pop champagne and celebrate how great it is to be in a room without men for a few hours.

It’s your Galentine’s Day and you can celebrate however you want.

One Girl Scout continues her tradition selling cookies. 98-year-old Ronnie Backenstone has proudly worn the girl scout uniform for 88 years.

Her adventures in the scouts have taken her from coast to coast and around the world. She said a box of cookies only cost about 15 cents. Ronnie plans to be out selling more cookies at the end of the month.

From now until February 21, parents can submit photos and videos of their baby for a chance to be Gerber’s next baby ambassador and win $25,000.

Contestants are judged on visual appeal, expressiveness, and consistency with Gerber’s “anything for baby” mission. The contest is open to any child under four years old.