1  of  2
Breaking News
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-95 northbound in North Stonington West Hartford, Simsbury schools cancel overseas trips due to coronavirus threat

Today’s Dish: It’s National Cold Cuts Day!

Today's Dish
Posted: / Updated:

It’s a day to celebrate all of the lunch, deli, and sandwich meats that so many people love.

That includes the staples like turkey, salami, ham, and roast beef. Bologna is one of the most popular cold cuts in the United States.

French Designer Jean-Yves Blondeau is known as “Rollerman.” The cyborg-style suit adorned with roller skates.

You can say he’s a modern-day action hero that travels at speeds of more than 60 mph, all powered by gravity.

Bentley unveils $2 million roofless car with trim made from 5,000 year-old wood.

Netflix to host week-long comedy festival in Los Angeles in late April. It will feature more than 100 shows at 20 different venues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.