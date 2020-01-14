Today’s Dish: It’s National Dress Your Pet Day!

Match outfits with your pet or put them in a funny costume. Alyssa’s dog Remmy has some great outfits.

The day was founded in 2009 by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert and Animal Behaviorist Colleen Paige as a bonding opportunity.

The Empire State Building was lit up in purple and gold to pay tribute to LSU after their victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

LSU won its fourth national title in school history by defeating Clemson 42 to 25 in New Orleans.

Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian West a necklace engraved with a text message he sent her.

The gold plaque sits on a simple chain, and an illustration takes up a large portion of the piece.

A photographer takes a selfie every day for 20 years. Noah Kalina started taking a photo of himself nearly every day in January 2000.

Acrobat Daredevil Nik Wallenda, best known for his daunting high-wire stunts announces his next big stunt.

“I’m going to become the first person in the world to walk a wire directly over an active volcano,” said Nik Wallenda.

Wallenda said he searched for volcanoes around the world and decided on Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua.

Wallenda’s walk over the active volcano will air on March 4 at 8:00 p.m. on News 8.

Americans bought less wine last year, the first such drop in a quarter of a century, as millennials opt for alternatives like hard seltzers, cocktails and nonalcoholic beer.