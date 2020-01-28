Today’s Dish: It’s National Plan for a Vacation Day

The football field is ready to go for the Super Bowl Sunday.

A blimp captured a bird’s eye view of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida ahead of Sunday’s big game.

The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m.

Bush’s creates record-breaking 70-layer dip in honor of Super Bowl LIV. It weighs more than 1,000 pounds.

It was officially recognized as the “largest layered dip” by the Guinness Book of World Records.

It contains 10 different 7-layer dip flavors including veggie, Cuban, and fiesta; layered on top of each other. It was donated to a food charity.

Following in the footsteps of remakes such as The Lion King, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast, Disney has announced its plans for a live-action remake of their classic film, Bambi.

The beloved 1942 animated feature will be brought to life with the same photo-realistic computer animation used in last year’s The Lion King.

Barbie dolls led the toy industry as a billion-dollar business. It unveils new versions of the doll that represents diversity and inclusivity.

The new additions, include a Barbie with no hair and the skin condition vitiligo, which will be released throughout 2020.

Stop thinking about it and start planning it! It’s time to put those vacation days to good use. It’s National Plan for Vacation Day!

Time honors the late Kobe Bryant with a cover featuring his final bow. It will hit newsstands on Friday, January 31.