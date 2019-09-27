Today’s Dish: J. Lo, Shakira will perform at 2020 Super Bowl halftime

(WTNH) — The Super Bowl is bringing two of the best names in entertainment together. It’s going to be quite a show. Shakira and J. Lo will be headlining the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami on February 2.

A special moment for a high school football player with special needs. He scored a touchdown. He has cerebral palsy and his coach put him in as the quarterback at the end of the game. As the last few seconds ticked down, he ran 80 yards for a touchdown. The coach of the other team says the moment transcends winning and losing.

It was the first time he was on the field during a game. Video of his score has been shown on ESPN.

This sounds a little too good to be true. Domino’s is offering to pay someone to test their garlic bread. The pizza chain has a branch in Whizbang, Australia. Dominoes will pay the equivalent of $20 per hour. A pizza lunch is added at no additional charge. They are looking for someone who understands the perfect soft to crunch ratio.

McDonald’s wants to know if it can turn big mac attacks into big plant attacks starting Monday. A select few McDonald’s customers can try a plant lettuce tomato burger. It will last 12 days and in 28 locations in Ontario it’s still a huge win for beyond