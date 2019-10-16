Today’s Dish: Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram

Jennifer Aniston posts selfie of ‘Friends’ reunion on Instagram. She wrote in the post “And now we’re Instagram friends too. Hi Instagram.”

The 50-year-old attracted almost five million followers in 12 hours after posting a selfie with Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting her own action figure. The 30-year-old democratic lawmaker’s action figure will be six-inches tall, roughly an inch-wide, and made from PVC and ABS plastics.

The Company, called “Fctry,” makes a variety of unique action figures including Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.

A tree from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Northumberland County Pennsylvania will soon be headed to the White House for this holiday season.

The 16-year-old Douglas fir is more than 22-feet tall. Farm owner Larry Snyder earned the honor by winning the 2019 National Christmas Tree Contest hosted by the National Christmas Tree Association.

The tree will be harvested in November and delivered to the White House and displayed in the Blue Room.

“Pete” the fern powers a camera simply by growing, generating enough juice to take a selfie every 20 seconds.