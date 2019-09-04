Breaking News
Today’s Dish: ‘Jersey Shore’ house for rent

Today's Dish
Posted:

‘Jersey Shore’ house now available to rent on Seaside Heights Boardwalk for $3,000 a night.

The 1,600-square-feet home can accommodate 11 guests. It has six bedrooms and one bathroom. It’s just a four minute walk to the boardwalk.

A 29-year-old trainee pilot is being hailed a hero for landing a plane successfully after his instructor lost consciousness mid-air.

Max Sylvester received help from air traffic controllers. Sylvester credits his success in the cockpit to studying training manuals.

The flight instructor is recovering. Officials say he may have suffered a seizure.

A moose had a little fun at the football stadium on University of North Dakota campus. It got through a gate that was left open for football practice.

Officials waited until it was safely released back into the wild later in the evening.

Six-year-old Jermaine Bell trades Disney birthday trip money for food for Dorian evacuees.

