Today’s Dish: ‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons

‘Judge Judy’ says upcoming season will be the last. At the same time, she isn’t ready to hang up her gavel just yet.

She didn’t give many details about a new show in the works called ‘Judy Justice.’

Hilary Duff wants to move the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot to Hulu. The reboot follows Lizzie now that she’s in her 30’s. Duff says it’s not realistic to tell that story with a PG rating.

She wants the show to air on Hulu instead of Disney Plus. Production of the reboot is on hold.

Monday is National Read Across America Day. Many schools across the state are taking part and volunteers are heading into classrooms to read to children.

It’s a day to encourage children to read books. The Connecticut Education Foundation reading bus is touring across the state this week to celebrate.

Wendy’s has entered the free breakfast wars. The new breakfast menu consists of nine sandwiches, including a morning version of its famed Baconator.

There’s also a new blend of coffee, an iced Frosty-ccino and new sides such as potato wedges.