Today’s Dish: Letters to Santa arrive at New York City apartment every year

(WTNH)– It’s an annual holiday mystery! For some reason hundreds of letters addressed to Santa arrive to a specific apartment in Midtown every year.

The owner doesn’t know why, but that didn’t stop him from stepping into Kris Kringle’s shoes. Jim Glaub moved into a building on West 22nd Street about 10 years ago and the previous tenant gave him a heads up.

One theory is that in 1882, Clement Clarke Moore lived on the street and penned his classic “The Night Before Christmas.”

“There was the thought that when he wrote that poem, people thought he was Santa and had delivered letters to his estate,” Glaub said.

There were so many letters that friends, family and an army of elves helped fulfill all the wishes. Preps are underway in Times Square for the New Year’s ball drop. New year’s eve may be more than two weeks away, but New York is preparing.

The numbers that will light up the second the famous ball touches down to start 2020 arrived in Times Square Wednesday. One million people are expected to gather in the big apple to watch it happen live.

Museum of Ice Cream New York City becomes a permanent fixture on Saturday. The museum dedicated to the sweet treat will feature 13 never-before-seen installations and some multi-sensory experiences.

Church members construct detailed replica of Notre Dame out of gingerbread. 450 pieces of gingerbread went into making this.

The masterpiece is eight feet long, four feet wide and seven feet tall at its highest point. Church members have been working on it nonstop for the past month.

The Notre Dame Gingerbread Cathedral will be on display this weekend for the church’s European dinner.