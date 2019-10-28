Today’s Dish: Little blue boxes from Tiffany & Co. on the market

Louis Vuitton owner offers to buy jewelry icon Tiffany & Co. If the deal goes through, it would value Tiffany at roughly $14.5 billion.

But analysts believe there’s a good chance that Tiffany holds out for a sweeter offer.

Two therapy dogs in Texas took their love to the next level, they tied the knot.

Peaches and Duke work together and reportedly love to snuggle and sneak kisses here and there. The dogs help patients focus on their rehabilitation.

Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate on Monday. As if you needed an excuse for National Chocolate Day!

Snickers gave away one million fun-sized Snickers bars ahead of Halloween.

A candy giveaway was initially tied to an online petition to get Halloween moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of October.

The petition got more than 150,000 signatures, but the date of Halloween hasn’t changed.