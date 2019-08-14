Today’s Dish: ‘Little Women’ releases first trailer

The newest remake of the classic novel, ‘Little Women’ has been released.

The film follows the March sisters — Jo (Ronan), Meg (Emma Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh) and Beth March (Eliza Scanlen) — along with their mother Marmee (Laura Dern), their tough Aunt March (Meryl Streep) and the boy-next-door Laurie (Chalamet).

The movie will hit theaters on Christmas Day.

A grandmother and grandson hope to see all 61 national parks by the time she turns 90 next year. They’re almost halfway there.

The oldest living woman in Oklahoma Ethel Bowens says her secret to longevity is being married for more than 60 years. She will turn 110 years old this month.

Regal Cinemas rolls out unlimited movie watching plan. The plan ranges in price from 18 to 23 dollars a month — depending where you live.

Coke hopes cinnamon flavored cola will be as successful in the U.S. this year as it was in the U.K. last year.