Today’s Dish: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade may be without balloons

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade might not fly its iconic balloons this year due to strong winds.

Those famous balloons can’t fly if the winds are gusting at more than 34 miles an hour. The forecast right now, says that could be the case on Thursday.

The regulations were put in place in 1997, after a balloon was overtaken by strong winds leaving four people hurt.

The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend more than $720 billion on presents. Gift cards are number one on the list of what people give.

Meantime, Barbie remains the top toy this year, followed by ‘L.O.L. Surprise! dolls and American Girl items. LEGO, Hot Wheels and Paw Patrol are also on the hot list.

A Disney sequel and two other new movies gave ticket sales a jump start this weekend.

‘Frozen 2’ came out on top at their box office debut, grossing an estimated $130 million in North America and $358.2 million worldwide.

This is the best November animated movie debut ever, and one of best openings ever for an animated film.