Today’s Dish: Mark Wahlberg has new reality show

Mark Wahlberg is used to having cameras follow him around. But he’s taking that to another level with the docu-series “Wahl Street.”

The show will go behind the scenes as Wahlberg juggles acting with his various side-hustles, which include producing movies and TV shows, a Chevy dealership he owns in Ohio, and his fast-food chain Wahlburgers.

Airbnb has a new design contest where you can win $100,000. You have until April 15 to apply.

Dyson launches cordless hair straightener it says reduces hair damage. It will cost you $500.

McDonald’s is offering two new versions of its Big Mac for a limited time: the Double Big Mac and the Little Mac.

The Double Big Mac has four patties, 720 calories, and 43 grams of fat. It will cost $5.49.

Taco Bell combines three chalupas for a triplelupa. You can choose between nacho cheese, cheesy chipotle, or chipotle.