Today’s Dish: Mark Wahlberg has new reality show

Governor Lamont gives an update on the state response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mark Wahlberg is used to having cameras follow him around. But he’s taking that to another level with the docu-series “Wahl Street.”

The show will go behind the scenes as Wahlberg juggles acting with his various side-hustles, which include producing movies and TV shows, a Chevy dealership he owns in Ohio, and his fast-food chain Wahlburgers.

Airbnb has a new design contest where you can win $100,000. You have until April 15 to apply.

Dyson launches cordless hair straightener it says reduces hair damage. It will cost you $500.

McDonald’s is offering two new versions of its Big Mac for a limited time: the Double Big Mac and the Little Mac.

The Double Big Mac has four patties, 720 calories, and 43 grams of fat. It will cost $5.49.

Taco Bell combines three chalupas for a triplelupa. You can choose between nacho cheese, cheesy chipotle, or chipotle.

