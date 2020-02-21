Today’s Dish: McDonald’s making scented candles

Breaking News
McDonald’s is satisfying your need for quarter-pounders with cheese in a new way and no calories involved.

Now you can experience the scent of melted cheese, grilled hamburger, and baked bread with just the light of a match.

The quarter-pounder scented pack features bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef. You can burn them individually or all at once for the ultimate aroma experience.

General Mills introduces “Morning Summit,” a new healthy cereal that will cost about $13 for a regular box.

