Today’s Dish: Milford business scores a deal On ‘Shark Tank’

Two Milford men are making their business dreams come true.

They appeared on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ and pitched their product of portable canisters of compressed oxygen.

They can be used for anything from traveling at high altitudes to playing sports. The creators say they want Boost Oxygen to be as prevalent as a bottle of water.

Mattel introduces ‘Judge Barbie’ doll with a traditional black robe and tiny gavel.

‘Friends’ co-stars reunited. They were friends on television for 10 seasons and now 25 years later their real life friendship continues to flourish.

Monica, Rachel and Joey better known as Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt Leblanc posed for this selfie Saturday night.

A restaurant in Monongahela, Pennsylvania is ready for Halloween with some extravagant decorations surrounding its building.

The restaurant, Angelo’s II, has a large inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from “Ghostbusters” on top of the building and green monster-like tentacles coming out of the windows of the building.

