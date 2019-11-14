 

Today’s Dish: Money returned to veteran

Posted: / Updated:

A veteran from Mystic lost an envelope with $4,200 in a pizza place on Veterans Day.

It turns out Bill Palifka found the money in the bathroom. After hearing news stories about Donovan losing the cash, he tracked him down and gave Benjamin Donovan the money back.

Newborn babies at West Penn Hospital were dressed up as Mister Rogers to celebrate Cardigan Day in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jennie-O Turkey Store fields holiday cooking questions at 1(800) – TURKEYS. They say they get about 10-thousand calls every November- related to thanksgiving.

