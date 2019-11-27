Today’s Dish: Most searched Thanksgiving sides

Google reveals most searched Thanksgiving side dishes for every state.

Connecticut searches for stuffing the most. While most states are searching for more traditional sides like mashed potatoes, green beans, casseroles and butternut squash.

Americans will spend $48.90 for a 10-person Thanksgiving dinner. You can really pack on the calories.

The average American will consume a hefty 3,000 calories on Thanksgiving from dinner alone.

Drinks, dessert and appetizers can bring the total calorie count to 4,500 calories. Every year, 8.1 billion calories are consumed at Thanksgiving.

For an average man, it will take 10 hours and 33 minutes to burn 4,500 calories.

Most Wanted Alternatives To Turkey on Thanksgiving:

60% Ham

41% Chicken

37% Roast Beef

What Are We Thankful For?:

88% Family

77% Health

72% Personal Freedom

71% Friends

67% Memories

