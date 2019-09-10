Today’s Dish: Ms. Monopoly celebrates women’s empowerment

Breaking News
Justin Elicker wins New Haven mayoral primary
A new makeover of a classic board game celebrates women’s empowerment.

‘Ms. Monopoly’ is an upgrade of Hasbro’s Monopoly. In this version females players will make more money than their male challengers.

Women collect $240 monopoly money every time they pass “go.” Men, meanwhile, still get the usual $200.

Another change, players don’t buy property, but rather invest in inventions that were created by women.

Hasbro also released monopoly for millennials last year. ‘Ms. Monopoly’ is available for pre-order starting Tuesday.

A new study found two naps a week can lower your risk of heart attack or stroke.

Scientists looked at 35-hundred people for five-years, and discovered a nap or two, no matter how long or short, releases stress from lack of sleep.

Most experts say a 20-minute snooze is enough to increase alertness, performance, and mood.

Two todddlers run to give each other a hug goes viral. 26-month-old Maxwell and 27-month-old Finnegan had pure joy at the sight of each other.

