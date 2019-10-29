Today’s Dish: Nationals fan holding two beers catches home run ball

During the second inning of Sunday’s World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park, the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez drove a home run just beyond the left-field wall and straight at Nationals fan Jeff Adams.

Adams was holding two Bud Light cans in each hand and was hit by the ball in his chest. He caught the ball in his stomach.

Taco Bell giving away free tacos Wednesday thanks to World Series stolen base.

That impressive staircase that appeared in the movie “Joker” has become a popular tourist attraction in New York.

Many now imitating actor Joaquin Phoenix who dances on the stairs in the movie to a Gary Glitter tune.

Snickers gave away one million fun-sized Snickers bars ahead of Halloween.

A candy giveaway was initially tied to an online petition to get Halloween moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of October.

The petition got more than 150,000 signatures, but the date of Halloween hasn’t changed.