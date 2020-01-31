Today’s Dish: New Emojis in 2020

New emojis focus on gender inclusivity and a few random items. 117 new emojis will be rolled out later this year.

You can find the transgender flag, a gender-neutral Santa and a man wearing a wedding veil.

The New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady caused quite a stir Thursday night when he posted a wordless tweet with a vague photo of him in the tunnel at Gillette Stadium.

The mysterious post has led to thousands of questions with some fans speculating that he’s indicating that he’s ready to walk away from the game.

Brady has walked the tunnel for 20 years in the NFL with the same team, just as Kobe Bryant did for 20 years in the NBA with the same team.

Nike has sold out of its Kobe Bryant gear, in the wake of his untimely death in a helicopter crash Sunday.

A search “Kobe” or “Kobe Bryant” on Nike’s website shows no available goods. Nike confirms it sold out of Bryant’s merchandise. It would not say when the products would be back in stock.

At the Super Bowl, Kobe Bryant will be honored during the halftime show. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez say it’s empowering for two Latinas to share the stage.

They say they’ll pay homage to Latino culture during their 12-minute performance on Sunday.

Coca-Cola rolled out a new line of energy drinks earlier this month.

Coke Energy, Coke Energy Zero Sugar, Coke Energy Cherry and Coke Energy Cherry Zero Sugar hit shelves this month.

Two of the energy drinks are made with real coffee. Coke energy contains more than 100 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving.