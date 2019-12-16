Today’s Dish: New England Winter Festival in Middlefield

Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort in Middlefield is already in winter mode.

The ski area kicked off its annual New England Winter Festival over the weekend.

There’s a lot going on including light displays, bonfires, games, tubing, music and skiing.

The slopes are already covered with snow. The winter festival runs through December 29.

Two waitresses in Ohio who serve up country fried steaks and scrambled eggs got a nice holiday surprise.

A group called the Breakfast Santas have a simple rule. They go out to breakfast, put money in a bag and then whatever is left after they pay the bill goes to the server.

The Breakfast Santas say they aren’t done yet. They will be surprising someone else before Christmas Day.

It’s National Chocolate Covered Anything Day! The day celebrates the art of dipping and drizzling your favorite food in any and every kind of chocolate imaginable.