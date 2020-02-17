Today’s Dish: New food wars

Arby’s and McDonald’s are competing with fish sandwiches ahead of Lent.

This is not the chain’s first fast food fight. Arby’s and McDonald’s amongst others engaged in a chicken sandwich war last year.

Lent starts next Wednesday but the ad-blitz started over the weekend.

A Little hedgehog led the pack at the weekend box office. ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ starring Jim Carrey stole the first place spot.

It brought in $57 million in North America and about $100 million around the world.

The comic-book adaptation, ‘Birds of Prey’ dropped to number two with $17 million in ticket sales.



‘Fantasy Island’ rounded out the top three earning nearly $12.5 million.

Dozens turn out for ‘Save the Children’s’ second annual Polar Plunge in Fairfield.

The goal is to give children in the United States and around the world a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm.

This year’s event raised more than $3,000 for the organization.

An Oregon conservation club hosts annual softball game for snowmobilers in Wisconsin. It works like this, if a batter makes contact, they have to jump on their snowmobile to go around the bases.

The search for the next American Idol kicks off Monday night. Contestants will be singing their hearts out, hoping to impress Katy, Lionel, and Luke for a ticket to Hollywood.