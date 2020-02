Easter just isn’t Easter without colorful, marshmallow treats! Peeps has some new and interesting flavors for 2020.

Root beer float, chocolate pudding, hot tamales, and fierce cinnamon are among the five new flavors available.

A two-year-old boy runs up and hugs a man delivering pizza and it was captured on a doorbell camera in Rhode Island.

LeBron James to release children’s book titled, “I Promise” in August. Lebron says his goal is to get kids and parents to read together.