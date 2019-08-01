Today’s Dish: New pizza shops opens in New Haven

New pizzeria opens on Wooster Street in New Haven. Zeneli opened its doors on Wednesday.

It’s owned by three Albanian brothers who grew up in Naples, Italy who made pizza their family business. They visited Connecticut and fell in love with Wooster Street.

But they’re not there for competition, they just want to give pizza fans a new option.

The sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield will open on Thursday. The annual maze helps to raise money for Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

This year the theme will be Sesame Street to celebrate the colorful monsters created 50 years ago.The maze runs from August 1 to August 25.

Impossible Whopper coming to every Burger King nationwide on August 8.

French’s introduces a very limited run of mustard flavored ice cream to celebrate National Mustard Day.

A rare first edition Harry Potter book with two typos just sold for $34,500 at auction.