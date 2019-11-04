Today’s Dish: New Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons get test run

(WTNH)– In preparation for the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, new balloons took off for a flight test in New Jersey on Saturday before their parade debut.

Among the new additions is an Astronaut Snoopy, a Smokey Bear, a SpongeBob and Gary balloon.

A flight management team and hundreds of handlers help ensure the balloons fly smoothly. They will take flight again for the main event on Thanksgiving Day.

Popeyes is bringing back its spicy chicken sandwich as a permanent menu item.

It came out in August, but the chain ran out of inventory after two weeks because of what it called “extraordinary demand.”

It’s time to finish up that Halloween candy; it’s National Candy Day. Sugar wasn’t always readily available, so the first candies were made from honey.

Candymakers coated coat fruits and flowers with honey. This method preserved the flowers and nuts or created forms of candy.

Oven heading to space so astronauts can bake cookies for science.

On board a spacecraft headed to the International Space Station is an oven along with cookie dough that will allow the astronauts living there to bake fresh cookies or bake anything for the first time.