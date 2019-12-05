Today’s Dish: PEOPLE reveals its People Of The Year

PEOPLE introduces its 2019 People of the Year who made an impact during the final 365 days of the decade in this week’s issue.

For the first time ever PEOPLE Magazine is giving you four different covers in one issue.

Jennifer Lopez, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift grace the covers.

Bella is the most popular dog name of the decade. It picked up steam after the success of the ‘Twilight’ series. But the love of the name hasn’t dwindled.

As for 2019, Daisy, Luna, Willow, and Roxy rounded out the most popular names for girls.

Bear, Milo, Archie, Oreo, and Bailey topped the list for boys. Experts predict a big influence from ‘Frozen 2’ and ‘Star Wars’ when it comes to naming pets next year.

Now, you can see how Governor Ned Lamont and the first lady are celebrating the holidays.

Starting tomorrow, the Governor’s Mansion in Hartford will be open to the public for their annual Holiday Open House. The home is decked out with a number of trees, ornaments and wreaths.

The tours start on Friday. Admission is free. But visitors are encouraged to donate to Operation Elf, which helps out military families during the holidays.