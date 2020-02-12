Today’s Dish: Poodle wins crown

Today's Dish
Posted: / Updated:

Siba, a standard poodle, won Best in Show at the 144th edition of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Disneyland and Disney World announce price hikes for 2020 passes. Disney is preparing to open it’s Marvel’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim.

A new kind of store is opening up in Norwalk. Amazon Four-Star is opening at the Soho collectionon Wednesday.

Every product in the store is rated four stars and above by Amazon customers. You can find all kinds of devices, books, kitchen appliances and even board games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.