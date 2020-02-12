Today’s Dish: Poodle wins crown

Siba, a standard poodle, won Best in Show at the 144th edition of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Disneyland and Disney World announce price hikes for 2020 passes. Disney is preparing to open it’s Marvel’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim.

A new kind of store is opening up in Norwalk. Amazon Four-Star is opening at the Soho collectionon Wednesday.

Every product in the store is rated four stars and above by Amazon customers. You can find all kinds of devices, books, kitchen appliances and even board games.

