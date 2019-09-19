LIVE NOW /
Today’s Dish: ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot coming soon

Today's Dish
The reboot of the 80’s hit series will feature a few familiar faces from the original series, Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) and Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater).

Fans are still waiting to see if California Governor Zac Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) will come back. You can expect the reboot April 2020.

The U.S. Navy just confirmed these UFO videos are the real deal.

Mercedes-Benz working on its first electric scooter. It’s expected to hit the market in early 2020.

The Kellogg company introduces “leafy jerky” as the vegan rival beef jerky.

