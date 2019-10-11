Today’s Dish: Simone Biles becomes first woman to win 5 world all around titles in gymnastics

(WTNH)– Simone Biles has become the first woman ever to win 5 world all around titles in gymnastics.

The U.S. gymnast took home the all around title at the Gymnastics World Championship in Germany. She is the most decorated female gymnast in history.

A simple walk to school is moving so many. A 3-year-old repeats motivating words his mom taught him on his walk and now a video of him repeating them has gone viral.

A camera in a lion’s den at Scotland Zoo caught a priceless family moment on video when a baby cub scared his mother.

A new Lisa Frank hotel room is a 90’s kid’s dream come true and it’s in downtown LA.

A shoe company says you can walk on water in their very special “Jesus Shoes” that are already sold out.

Metallica has announced that they will headline 5 festivals next year all around the country.