Today’s Dish: Simone Biles becomes first woman to win 5 world all around titles in gymnastics

Today's Dish

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– Simone Biles has become the first woman ever to win 5 world all around titles in gymnastics.

The U.S. gymnast took home the all around title at the Gymnastics World Championship in Germany. She is the most decorated female gymnast in history.

A simple walk to school is moving so many. A 3-year-old repeats motivating words his mom taught him on his walk and now a video of him repeating them has gone viral.

A camera in a lion’s den at Scotland Zoo caught a priceless family moment on video when a baby cub scared his mother.

A new Lisa Frank hotel room is a 90’s kid’s dream come true and it’s in downtown LA.

A shoe company says you can walk on water in their very special “Jesus Shoes” that are already sold out.

Metallica has announced that they will headline 5 festivals next year all around the country.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.