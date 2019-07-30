Today’s Dish: Sony creates wearable air conditioner

You can get your AC to go! The Reon Pocket is a cooling device that slips into a special T-shirt and acts as a portable air conditioner.

Sony says it’ll be able to lower your body temperature by 23 degrees. It can also be used to warm you up when there’s cold weather.

It runs on battery for 90 minutes on one charge, and it takes two hours to recharge.

Prices will range from about $117 to $175 depending on the model and the number of shirts you want with it.

“Old Town Road” sets a Billboard 100 record with Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus spends an unprecedented 17th week at No. 1.

The record is no longer held by “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, from 1995, or “Despacito,” the 2017 Latin smash by Luis Fonsi, with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber. Both held the top spot for 16 weeks.

A 16-year-old from Pennsylvania just won $3 million in the first-ever Fortnite World Cup.

Kyle Geirsdorf also known as “Bugha” beat over 40 million competitors from around the world to take the stage in the six-game series in New York.

His mom says her son has been playing video games since he was three years old. He plays Fortnite between eight and 10 hours a day.