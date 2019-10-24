Today’s Dish: ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ breaking pre-sale records

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The film set a franchise record for first-day advance ticket sales, selling two-and-a-half times as many tickets as “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” did in its first 24 hours.

The only film with a bigger first-day presale on “avengers: Endgame,” this spring. ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ comes out on December 20.

Lyndsey Grant and Tanner Raby from Cleveland, Tennessee were planning the wedding of their dreams.

They decided to pick their grandmothers as their flower girls. They were dressed in matching blue.

The new bride says, “They mean the world to us and we were so grateful to have them here with us.”

A town in Virginia went viral for banning anyone over 14 from trick-or-treating. The law was introduced after an especially violent halloween in 19-68.

Offenders are subject to $250 fine. Chesapeake officials say it’s all about keeping the community safe.

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo in Illnois were given early Halloween treats – pumpkins.

It’s National Food Day! Today focuses on healthy and nutritious food.

The Center For Science in the Public Interest started it eight years ago. The idea is to get people to ‘eat real.’ Think veggies, fruits, whole grains and sustainably-raised protein.

Popeyes’ popular chicken sandwich is returning to nearly 150 locations in early November. It will also hire hundreds of extra workers to help with the demand.