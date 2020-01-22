Today’s Dish: Super Bowl 54 could be expensive

This could be the most expensive Super Bowl ever with ticket prices soaring.

On the online ticket platform SeatGeek, the average resale price is currently $6,232. The least expensive ticket was around $4,400.

This is the 49ers’ first trip to the Super Bowl since 2013, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers have won five Super Bowls in franchise history, with the most recent win in 1995.

Buffalo Wild Wings says free food for everyone if Super Bowl goes into overtime.

Many of us look forward to that Sunday night excitement except for one New York boy.

Frankie Ruggeri has started a petition to get the Super Bowl moved to Saturday instead of Sunday.

