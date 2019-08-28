Today’s Dish: Teen shows his younger brother some brotherly love at his bus stop

Breaking News
Dorian strengthens to a Category 1 hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

A teenager in Louisiana greets his little brother at the bus stop every day in a different silly costume.

Rosa Parks and Sally Ride get their very own Barbie dolls. Parks led the Montgomery bus boycott and was known as the mother of the modern civil rights movement.

Sally Ride was the first american woman to fly in space. Each doll comes with educational material about each woman’s contributions to society.

‘The Rise of Skywalker’ D23 trailer teases Rey going to the dark side. The movie hits theaters on December 20.

Popeye’s chicken sandwich is officially sold out for now. The company released a statement saying after an “extraordinary demand” for the sandwich led the company to be sold out in just two weeks.

Yelp to launch option that allows a permanent personalized search on its app.

