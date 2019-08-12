Today’s Dish: ‘The Lion King’ breaks another record

‘The Lion King’ has beaten another Disney movie for a box office record.

According to Box Office Mojo, Jon Favreau’s computer animated remake of the 1994 Disney movie has made $1.3 billion worldwide since its release.

That pushes it past ‘Frozen’ to become the highest grossing animated film of all time. ‘The Lion King’ came in third this weekend.

Lucky Charms selling bags of just marshmallows for under $2. You would be able to buy just the pink hearts, blue moons and yellow stars and green clovers starting in September.

Mac and cheese is being added at Chick-fil-A as first new side since 2016.

The Korean Boy Group, BTS is taking an extended break from performing following a concert in Seoul on Sunday.

In her final rotation of the night at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles becomes the first person in history to land a beam dismount with two flips and two twists.