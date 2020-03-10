Today’s Dish: Tom Brady going to Hollywood

As we continue to wonder what Tom Brady’s football future holds, his off-field plans are already lined up for next year.

The six-time super bowl champ is opening his own Hollywood production company.

It’s called 199 Productions, that’s a reference to his selection number in the NFL draft. Brady says he’s teaming up with Avengers: Endgame Directors Joe and Anthony Russo for his first project — a documentary called “Unseen Football.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren and even J Lo and A-Rod are taking part in the Flip The Switch Challenge. It’s a new craze is taking over the internet.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took on the Tik Tok dance craze. Even Elizabeth Warren and her SNL Doppelganger Kate McKinnon gave it a try. They trade places and often outfits.

A police officer in Virginia goes viral after posting a video of him singing. His video garnering more than one million views on Facebook.