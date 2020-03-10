Breaking News
NY shuts some schools for 2 weeks in suburb hit by virus
Live Now
Gov. Lamont to declare civil preparedness, public health emergencies in response to coronavirus
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Today’s Dish: Tom Brady going to Hollywood

Today's Dish
Posted: / Updated:

As we continue to wonder what Tom Brady’s football future holds, his off-field plans are already lined up for next year.

The six-time super bowl champ is opening his own Hollywood production company.

It’s called 199 Productions, that’s a reference to his selection number in the NFL draft. Brady says he’s teaming up with Avengers: Endgame Directors Joe and Anthony Russo for his first project — a documentary called “Unseen Football.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren and even J Lo and A-Rod are taking part in the Flip The Switch Challenge. It’s a new craze is taking over the internet.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took on the Tik Tok dance craze. Even Elizabeth Warren and her SNL Doppelganger Kate McKinnon gave it a try. They trade places and often outfits.

A police officer in Virginia goes viral after posting a video of him singing. His video garnering more than one million views on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.