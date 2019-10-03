Today’s Dish: Unicorn tries to slow down drivers

(WTNH)– One Ohio woman is dressing up as a unicorn and holding a sign urging drivers to slow down near her kid’s bus stop in her neighborhood.

General Motors has unveiled a new Corvette with a hard top instead of a cloth roof.

A new program wants to make sure that every child has access to eye-care and corrective eye-wear. The program is visiting schools across the country to give eye-care at no cost.

Using an ATM will cost you a lot more than it did 20 years ago. According to a new survey, the average surcharge for non-customers to withdraw cash rose 2% over the past year to $3.09.

A new study revealed that coastal living is better for your mental health.

Today’s Dish is all presented by Stone Academy.