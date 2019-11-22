Today’s Dish: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show canceled

Victoria’s Secret will not hold its annual fashion show this year as the brand’s marketing strategy evolves.

The move follows months of speculation the show wouldn’t happen this year afters years of declining TV ratings.

A woman from New Zealand and a man from Australia tied the knot 37,000 feet in the air between their two countries.

Macy’s unveils its iconic holiday windows in New York City for 2019. This year’s theme is “Believe the Wonder.”

The six enchanted windows will take spectators through a journey with Santa Girl and her adventure on the spirit of the holidays. The windows will be on display through January 2.

28 sets of twins pose for a picture with Santa Claus in Schaumburg, Illinois.