1  of  2
Breaking News
Police investigate homicide in Bridgeport Man struck and killed by train in Branford

Today’s Dish: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show canceled

Today's Dish
Posted: / Updated:

Victoria’s Secret will not hold its annual fashion show this year as the brand’s marketing strategy evolves.

The move follows months of speculation the show wouldn’t happen this year afters years of declining TV ratings.

A woman from New Zealand and a man from Australia tied the knot 37,000 feet in the air between their two countries.

Macy’s unveils its iconic holiday windows in New York City for 2019. This year’s theme is “Believe the Wonder.”

The six enchanted windows will take spectators through a journey with Santa Girl and her adventure on the spirit of the holidays. The windows will be on display through January 2.

28 sets of twins pose for a picture with Santa Claus in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.