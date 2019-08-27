Today’s Dish: VMAs Recap

It was a big night at the MTV VMAs. Taylor Swift going from the top of the charts to taking home the top award, Video of the Year.

Swift calls out White House during acceptance speech.

Missy Elliott proves again why she’s a legend. After her performance she accepted the Video Vanguard Award.

Lil Nas X wins his first big award. ‘Old Town Road’ wins Song of the Year featuring Bill Ray Cyrus. Both artists accepted the award Monday night.

Miley Cyrus took to the stage in her first live perform with her new breakup ballad, “Slide Away.”

Eddie Murphy will be returning to a place that helped launch his career – “Saturday Night Live.”

The comedian will be the host of the sketch comedy show on December 21, marking the former cast member’s first hosting appearance since 1984.

Murphy was a cast member from 1980 to 1984, starring in such landmark sketches as “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood” and as Gumby, Buckwheat and Stevie Wonder.

“Saturday Night Live” is celebrating its 45th season on Septemebr 28 with host Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish as the musical guest.

Others planned to grace the show this season include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taylor Swift, David Harbour, Camila Cabello and Kristen Stewart.

Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama in ‘First Ladies’ Series at Showtime. The one-hour drama will tell the story of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

According to a new study, people who post a lot of selfies are seen as less likeable, less successful, and more insecure.