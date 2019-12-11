Today’s Dish: Walmart testing out grocery deliveries

Self-driving vehicles could one day be delivering your Walmart order.

Walmart is partnering with autonomous vehicle company, Nuro, to test self-driving vehicles for grocery deliveries.

General Mills and Hershey’s team up to create Hershey’s Kisses Cereal.

CableTV.com says it will pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch every Star Wars movie back-to-back before the release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ on December 20.

The winner will receive every movie on Blu-Ray plus Star Wars gear including a Nerf Han Solo blaster, a Chewbacca onesie and an R2-D2 popcorn popper.

To qualify you must be a U.S. citizen age 18 or older. The deadline to apply is December 11.