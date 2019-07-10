Today’s Dish: Women’s World Cup champions celebrate in NYC

The U.S. women's national soccer team honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City's famed Canyon of Heroes. Fans came from across the country to celebrate their big win against Netherlands. The national team will reunite to face the women of Ireland on August 3 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. It'll be the U.S. women's first match since their win. After roughly seven decades of production and three generations of designs, Volkswagen is retiring its iconic Beetle. Amazon is selling tiny homes for less than $20,000. You can get everything from one room to two floors. It will take two to three days to build.
