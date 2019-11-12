Live Now
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Living Local Deal is to Crunchy Diva Designs in Madison.

Click here, to get $50 to Crunchy Diva Designs for half off, while supplies last.

Joining us Heather Wright, Owner and Designer to tell us about her one-of-a-kind designs.

Unleash your inner “Crunchy Diva” with a unique piece of jewelry from a Crunchy Diva Design collection. 

Inspired by the world around her, Heather creates unique jewelry out of hand selected stones, minerals, and other natural materials.

As a professional designer and merchandiser, this “Crunchy Diva” has an eye for style.  Using a combination of raw materials, reclaimed objects, and innovative methods assures that Heather’s designs are one-of-a-kind.

Upcoming Events:

  • November 14th the LOVET Makers Market at Lovet in Milford.
  • November 17th the High Hopes Holiday Market in Old Lyme.
  • Full holiday schedule is available by clicking here.

For more information check out Crunchy Diva Designs on Facebook and Instagram.

