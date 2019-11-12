NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Living Local Deal is to Crunchy Diva Designs in Madison.
Joining us Heather Wright, Owner and Designer to tell us about her one-of-a-kind designs.
Unleash your inner “Crunchy Diva” with a unique piece of jewelry from a Crunchy Diva Design collection.
Inspired by the world around her, Heather creates unique jewelry out of hand selected stones, minerals, and other natural materials.
As a professional designer and merchandiser, this “Crunchy Diva” has an eye for style. Using a combination of raw materials, reclaimed objects, and innovative methods assures that Heather’s designs are one-of-a-kind.
Upcoming Events:
- November 14th the LOVET Makers Market at Lovet in Milford.
- November 17th the High Hopes Holiday Market in Old Lyme.
- Full holiday schedule is available by clicking here.
