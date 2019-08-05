Today’s Living Local Deal is to Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Living Local Deal is to Lime Rock Park Historic Festival.

You buy one and get one free, while supplies last.

We are joined by Murray Smith, the Chairman at Lime Rock Park Historic Festival to share what makes the weekend such a festive time for viewers along with the theme.

Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival 37 is a charming, 5-day vintage motorcar event held on Labor Day Weekend.

Offering a back-to-school live history experience for families or a holiday weekend getaway filled with exciting elegance and even a bit of nostalgic romance.

Lime Rock Park is more than just a racetrack. It’s a park with no bleachers, grandstands or assigned seating. The hills of NW Connecticut are a gorgeous place to spend a weekend.